Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Confirmation Hearing
Posted on Jan 31, 2017
Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s pick for secretary of education, faced a tough round of questioning Tuesday in her Senate confirmation hearing. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee grilled her for over three hours, but ultimately it voted 12 to 11 to approve the nomination. The Huffington Post reports:
Now, the nomination advances to the full Senate, where many Democrats remain firmly opposed to DeVos taking on the role of secretary of education. The Huffington Post continues:
Also Tuesday, news broke that in responding to a questionnaire from senators DeVos “appears to have used several sentences and phrases from other sources without attribution.”
Watch the DeVos hearing in the video above.
—Posted by Emma Niles
