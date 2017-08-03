Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
August 3, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Putin Told Oliver Stone He Had Expected Clinton to Win the 2016 Election (Video)

Posted on Aug 3, 2017

Editor’s note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles recently. The discussion features Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director, and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. We are publishing one video per day. This is the third installment.

Film director Oliver Stone discusses conversations he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the most recent presidential election in the clip below. 

Watch the next clip in the series, in which Truthdig’s Robert Scheer explains the so-called “fake news” phenomenon, on Friday.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

