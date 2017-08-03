Putin Told Oliver Stone He Had Expected Clinton to Win the 2016 Election (Video)

Editor’s note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles recently. The discussion features Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director, and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. We are publishing one video per day. This is the third installment.

Film director Oliver Stone discusses conversations he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the most recent presidential election in the clip below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

