Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 22, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Misuse of American Military Power and The Middle East in Chaos
 By Danny Sjursen / TomDispatch
Will U.K Tidal Project Start Global Energy Revolution?
 By Richard Sadler / Climate News Network
Trump Is Endangering the Rest of Us to Hunt Down the Law-Abiding Undocumented (Video)
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Sweden Becomes the New Poster Country for the U.S. Immigration Debate
Beware of the World Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Making, The Observer Warns
Inside V.P. Mike Pence’s Not-So-Reassuring European Reassurance Tour
Santa Monica, Calif., Dumps Wells Fargo Over DAPL Funding

A/V Booth
Joe Scarborough: GOP Is Going to be Judged for 50 Years on How It Responds to Trump (Video)
As Tyrants Take Control of Democracies, They Typically Do 7 Things (Video)

Animation
QVC-ocracy (Video)

Arts & Culture
Remembering Richard Schickel
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
Ecology of Fear: Los Angeles and the Imagination of Disaster

Ecology of Fear: Los Angeles and the Imagination of Disaster

Mike Davis
4.18
Bad Samaritans

Bad Samaritans

Ha-Joon Chang
$17.79

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

As Tyrants Take Control of Democracies, They Typically Do 7 Things (Video)

Posted on Feb 22, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

1. They exaggerate their mandate to govern – claiming, for example, that they won an election by a “landslide” even after losing the popular vote. They criticize any finding that they or co-conspirators stole the election. And they repeatedly claim “massive voter fraud” in the absence of any evidence, in order to have an excuse to restrict voting by opponents in subsequent elections.

2. They turn the public against journalists or media outlets that criticize them, calling them “deceitful” and “scum,” and telling the public that the press is a “public enemy.” They hold few, if any, press conferences, and prefer to communicate with the public directly through mass rallies and unfiltered statements (or what we might now call “tweets”).

3. They repeatedly lie to the public, even when confronted with the facts.  Repeated enough, these lies cause some of the public to doubt the truth, and to believe fictions that support the tyrants’ goals.

4. They blame economic stresses on immigrants or racial or religious minorities, and foment public bias or even violence against them. They threaten mass deportations, “registries” of religious minorities, and the banning of refugees.

5. They attack the motives of anyone who opposes them, including judges. They attribute acts of domestic violence to “enemies within,” and use such events as excuses to beef up internal security and limit civil liberties.

6. They appoint family members to high positions of authority. They appoint their own personal security force rather than a security detail accountable to the public. And they put generals into top civilian posts.

7. They keep their personal finances secret, and draw no distinction between personal property and public property – profiteering from their public office.

Consider yourself warned.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 