April 5, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Trump’s Incredibly Dumb Bet on Coal (Video)

Posted on Apr 5, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

When Donald Trump was running for president, he talked a lot about putting people back to work. And one of the industries he focused on most was the coal industry. He even put on a hard hat and waved around a pick axe to show how much he loved coal.

But there simply aren’t very many coal jobs to be had any more in the U.S. That’s not because of anything Obama did. Coal jobs are decreasing because demand for coal is decreasing, and because machines now do much of the work.

In 1985 the coal industry employed a over 178,000 miners. By 2016, it employed just 56,000.

By contrast, in 2016, wind and solar energy provided more than 6 times the number of jobs as coal. The trend is toward even more jobs in wind and solar, regardless of what Trump does.

Solar energy is exploding worldwide, an almost sixfold increase in just the last 5 years.  But America ranks fifth in the production of solar energy, behind China, Germany, Japan and Italy.

If we really want to lead - if we really want to join the New Energy Economy - we have to go with the energy of the future, not the energy of the past. The other option — the one Donald Trump is proposing – leaves us following, not leading.


