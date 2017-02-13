|
Trump Launches ‘Blue Lives Matter Regime’ With Executive Orders on Law Enforcement
Posted on Feb 13, 2017
Three new executive orders signed by President Trump seek to increase penalties for those found guilty of assaulting police officers, direct law enforcement agencies to increase intelligence-sharing when going after drug cartels, and direct Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prioritize fighting illegal immigration, drug trafficking and violent crime.
Vincent Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, tells Democracy Now! that this is “the beginnings of what we are calling a ‘blue lives matter’ regime.”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
