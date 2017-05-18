Donald Trump Considers Scaling Back Sean Spicer’s Public Role

Is Sean Spicer on the chopping block?

According to several White House officials, President Trump is considering reducing the press secretary’s public appearances after months of turbulent press briefings.

Politico reports:

The press secretary, who has turned into a household name over the past five months and garnered sky-high television ratings for his daily press briefings, has also drawn the ire of the president. He is no longer expected to do a daily, on-camera briefing after Trump’s foreign trip, which begins Friday, the officials said.

The briefings have become one of the most dreaded parts of the president’s day, and Trump has told allies and aides he doesn’t want Spicer, who has developed a belligerent persona from behind the lectern, publicly defending and explaining the message anymore, officials added. ...

Officials said Spicer is expected to stay in the White House “but have less exposure,” in the words of one official.