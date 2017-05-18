Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Donald Trump Considers Scaling Back Sean Spicer’s Public Role

Posted on May 18, 2017

Is Sean Spicer on the chopping block?

According to several White House officials, President Trump is considering reducing the press secretary’s public appearances after months of turbulent press briefings.

Politico reports:

The press secretary, who has turned into a household name over the past five months and garnered sky-high television ratings for his daily press briefings, has also drawn the ire of the president. He is no longer expected to do a daily, on-camera briefing after Trump’s foreign trip, which begins Friday, the officials said.

The briefings have become one of the most dreaded parts of the president’s day, and Trump has told allies and aides he doesn’t want Spicer, who has developed a belligerent persona from behind the lectern, publicly defending and explaining the message anymore, officials added. ...

One senior White House official said deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will likely appear at the podium more often going forward, while Spicer will keep a senior role in the administration. Another official said to expect fewer on-camera briefings in general — something that the administration has been toying with since Trump entered office. ...

Officials said Spicer is expected to stay in the White House “but have less exposure,” in the words of one official.

The news comes a week after Trump tweeted about possibly canceling press briefings altogether. The same day, Spicer told reporters that Trump is “dismayed” by how the media “parses every little word” from the daily briefings.

“The status quo won’t continue,” one official told Politico.

—Posted by Emma Niles

