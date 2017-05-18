|
|
May 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Donald Trump Considers Scaling Back Sean Spicer’s Public Role
Posted on May 18, 2017
Is Sean Spicer on the chopping block?
According to several White House officials, President Trump is considering reducing the press secretary’s public appearances after months of turbulent press briefings.
The news comes a week after Trump tweeted about possibly canceling press briefings altogether. The same day, Spicer told reporters that Trump is “dismayed” by how the media “parses every little word” from the daily briefings.
“The status quo won’t continue,” one official told Politico.
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation