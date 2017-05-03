Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Humans Are Better at Rapid Change Than We Think
 By Alex Kirby / Climate News Network
Trump’s Real Sin According to Washington Is Not Distinguishing Between ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ Dictators
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump’s Empire Expands
 By Nomi Prins / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Benefits From Health Care Lobbyists After Dismissing a Single-Payer System
Journalist Barrett Brown, Recently Released From Prison, Is Re-Arrested Before Scheduled Interview
Young Democratic Socialists Are Making Progress in Local Elections
Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports

A/V Booth
Trump and His Banksters Seem to Think Americans Have Forgotten What They Lost in 2008 (Video)
Chris Hedges and Enrique Martinez Celaya: The Calling of the Artist Is to Bring Forth the Future

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
Remembering Jean Stein
How Our Worlds Are Decided for Us From Behind the Computational Curtain
 By John Cheney-Lippold
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin
‘Citizen Jane’: A Hugely Entertaining Film Oversimplifies the 1950s Battle Over Growth in New York
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
American Foreign Policy and Its Thinkers

American Foreign Policy and Its Thinkers

Perry Anderson
$14.87
All Aboard the Train of Thought

All Aboard the Train of Thought

Paul F. Cummins
31.99

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Trump and His Banksters Seem to Think Americans Have Forgotten What They Lost in 2008 (Video)

Posted on May 3, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Donald Trump has ordered a rollback of regulations over Wall Street, including the Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010 to prevent another too-big-to-fail banking crisis.

Perhaps Trump thinks that we’ve forgotten what happened when Wall Street turned the economy into a giant casino, and then – when its bets went sour in 2008 – needed a giant taxpayer funded bailout.

Maybe Trump thinks Americans forget losing their jobs, homes, and savings in the fallout.

Many people who voted for Trump got shafted. I hope they haven’t forgotten that while they suffered, not a single bank executive went to jail. 

Trump supporters need to join with Democrats and progressives in stopping this rollback, and holding Trump accountable.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
The biggest banks are far bigger today than they were in 2008. Then, the five largest had 25 percent of U.S. banking assets. Today they have 44 percent.

If they were too big to fail then, they’re too big period now.

Getting rid of Dodd-Frank triples the odds of another financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Trump has brought more banksters into his administration than any in any previous administration – mostly, from Goldman Sachs.

The head of Trump’s economic council is Gary Cohn who was president of Goldman Sachs. Other Goldman alumni include Trump’s right hand man, Steve Bannon, Trump’s pick for Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s pick for the securities and exchange commission, Jay Clayton and another White House advisor, Dina Powell.

Now remember, a decade ago, Goldman Sachs defrauded investors and ripped off its customers and it’s paid nearly $9 billion in government fines.

Many of Trump’s banksters were there at that time.

Don’t let Trump and the Republicans endanger our economy again. Let’s not make the same mistake twice.


Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 