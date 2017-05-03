|
|
May 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Trump and His Banksters Seem to Think Americans Have Forgotten What They Lost in 2008 (Video)
Posted on May 3, 2017
By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Donald Trump has ordered a rollback of regulations over Wall Street, including the Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010 to prevent another too-big-to-fail banking crisis.
Perhaps Trump thinks that we’ve forgotten what happened when Wall Street turned the economy into a giant casino, and then – when its bets went sour in 2008 – needed a giant taxpayer funded bailout.
Maybe Trump thinks Americans forget losing their jobs, homes, and savings in the fallout.
Many people who voted for Trump got shafted. I hope they haven’t forgotten that while they suffered, not a single bank executive went to jail.
Trump supporters need to join with Democrats and progressives in stopping this rollback, and holding Trump accountable.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
If they were too big to fail then, they’re too big period now.
Getting rid of Dodd-Frank triples the odds of another financial crisis.
Meanwhile, Trump has brought more banksters into his administration than any in any previous administration – mostly, from Goldman Sachs.
The head of Trump’s economic council is Gary Cohn who was president of Goldman Sachs. Other Goldman alumni include Trump’s right hand man, Steve Bannon, Trump’s pick for Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s pick for the securities and exchange commission, Jay Clayton and another White House advisor, Dina Powell.
Now remember, a decade ago, Goldman Sachs defrauded investors and ripped off its customers and it’s paid nearly $9 billion in government fines.
Many of Trump’s banksters were there at that time.
Don’t let Trump and the Republicans endanger our economy again. Let’s not make the same mistake twice.
Lockerdome Below Article
Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation