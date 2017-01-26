|
January 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
At Women’s March, These Strangers Met to ‘Lay Down a Protest Anthem for the Ages’ (Video)
Posted on Jan 26, 2017
Samantha Bee invited an a cappella group to her show “Full Frontal” to perform “I Can’t Keep Quiet,” a feminist song they’d rehearsed online for the Women’s March on Washington before ever meeting in person.
Watch Bee’s segment about the protests and the forceful anthem by MILCK, featuring GW Sirens and Capital Blend, starting at 4:04.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
