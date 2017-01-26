At Women’s March, These Strangers Met to ‘Lay Down a Protest Anthem for the Ages’ (Video)

Samantha Bee invited an a cappella group to her show “Full Frontal” to perform “I Can’t Keep Quiet,” a feminist song they’d rehearsed online for the Women’s March on Washington before ever meeting in person.

Watch Bee’s segment about the protests and the forceful anthem by MILCK, featuring GW Sirens and Capital Blend, starting at 4:04.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata