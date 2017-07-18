By Michael Nigro

Tamika Mallory, left, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland are the co-founders of the Women’s March. (Michael Nigro)



On Friday, July 14, 2017, near the end of an exhausting 18-mile march, approximately 350 people who had hoofed it from the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Fairfax, Virginia, to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington DC., through 96-degree heat and a ferocious storm, all stopped together in front of the Donald Trump-occupied White House and turned their backs in protest. Most began chanting: “Shame. Shame. Shame.”

Within this defiant group were Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland. They are the co-founders of January’s Women’s March on Washington—where an estimated 5 million people across all seven continents participated—and are also the organizers of the above mentioned 18-mile Women’s March, hashtagged as #NRA2DOJ.

These four women, along with their supporting team of activists, have taken the momentum from the historic Women’s March on Washington and parlayed it from what was perceived (by some) as a one-off, one-day action and are creating a transformative and powerful group.

Advertisement Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement Square, Site wide, Mobile

Much in the way Standing Rock came to symbolize so much more than a pipeline fight, the Women’s March, too, is poised to become the nexus of various social justice struggles, to manifest into the nerve center that reveals the interconnectedness of Women’s Rights, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA rights, health care rights, immigrant rights, the militarization of the police, religious rights, income inequality, too big to fail finance, and criminalizing dissent, to name a few.

The Women’s March, in essence, is primed to become an actual movement.

The alt-right and those who align themselves with the Trump administration have continued to attack the movement and the co-founders personally. But they are not backing down.

The group’s NRA2DOJ action came about after the NRA ran a controversial ad that many viewed as an outright call to violence against the left, against citizens—particularly people of color—who are protesting or in engaging in non-violent acts of civil disobedience. (For a comprehensive background on the NRA2DOJ March read Truthdig columnist Sonali Kolhatkar’s piece “The NRA Is Playing a Deadly Game in Labeling the Left as Violent”)

During Truthdig’s Livestream of the 18-mile march, each of the co-founders spoke about what the Women’s March movement is aiming to achieve. Here are excerpts.

Bob Bland:

What I would like [the Women’s March] to be is us, reweaving our culture together, to be women-led, more inclusive, more peaceful, more free, something that needs to be done inter-generationally. We are demonstrating that it’s possible and that it is also successful.



Carmen Perez:

We understand that there are so many issues that are important. So a lot of the work that we do is to gather justice around police accountability, system accountability, mass incarceration ... But we also care about immigrant rights. We also care about Muslim rights. We also care about LGBTQIA rights. And those folks are here. And it’s important to show up for one another.



Tamika Mallory:

With all the different issues that people are dealing with—the health care bill, the education front, reproductive rights—so many issues. And we know that people are going to be hitting the streets all summer… To have people afraid to come out because they believe that they will be met with an armed militia is a problem. We wanted to make sure that we exposed it.

Approximately 20 pro-NRA advocates, all middle-aged, white males carrying side arms, paraded their counter-protest messages into the Women’s March during the gathering before the speakers began.

Linda Sarsour (Re: the counter-protesters)

The reason why they [20 armed white males] are out here in opposition to us is that we are everything they don’t want. We are a multicultural, a pluralistic community… It’s beautiful to see the diversity of the people we are able to draw. Because we are America. This [the protest] is actually what America looks like. We’re out here because we’re not going to let them silence us.

The Women’s March, as a movement, has the potential to reveal the interconnectedness of all the fulminating social justice struggles. (Michael Nigro)

Around mile 8, the march went from 96-degree heat to a torrential down pour with wind gusts up to 50-miles-per-hour. (Michael Nigro)

With 3-miles to go of their 18-mile protest march, the rain subsided and the group of about 350 took their final break before entering Washington D.C. (Michael Nigro)

A homage to the pussy hat, an omnipresent resistance-fashion statement during the Woman’s March on Washington in January. (Michael Nigro)

In solidarity with the Women’s March, other advocacy groups joined, including this contingent from Mother’s Demand Action. (Michael Nigro)

At the base of the Key Bridge, which connects Virginia to D.C. (Michael Nigro)

After 9 hours the group crossed the Key Bridge. (Michael Nigro)

Once the march entered D.C., the group took M Street, the main thoroughfare of the Georgetown section of D.C. (Michael Nigro)

Chants of “Hands up, Don’t Shoot” in front of the White House. (Michael Nigro)