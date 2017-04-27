‘The Simpsons’ Takes on Trump’s First 100 Days (Video)

“The Simpsons” is known for its grim political humor, and a new clip from the acclaimed animated series is perhaps the show’s darkest take on American politics yet. A short teaser for this Sunday’s episode, posted by the series Wednesday, imagines what the inside of Trump’s White House looks like 100 days in—and the results aren’t pretty.

The teaser also heads inside the infamous Simpson living room, as Homer and Marge watch Trump’s presidency unfold on television and Grandpa gets taken away by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

“One hundred days,” concludes a narrator over an image of a four-year calendar. “We’re 6.8 percent of the way home.”

Watch the clip below:

—Posted by Emma Niles