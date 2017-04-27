Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 27, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Don’t Fall for Trump’s Corporate Tax Giveaway
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
May Day March Planned as Trump Stokes Fear Among Immigrants
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
How the CIA Created a Fake Western Reality for ‘Unconventional Warfare’
 By Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould

A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

'The Simpsons' Takes on Trump's First 100 Days (Video)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

“The Simpsons” is known for its grim political humor, and a new clip from the acclaimed animated series is perhaps the show’s darkest take on American politics yet. A short teaser for this Sunday’s episode, posted by the series Wednesday, imagines what the inside of Trump’s White House looks like 100 days in—and the results aren’t pretty.

The teaser also heads inside the infamous Simpson living room, as Homer and Marge watch Trump’s presidency unfold on television and Grandpa gets taken away by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

“One hundred days,” concludes a narrator over an image of a four-year calendar. “We’re 6.8 percent of the way home.”

Watch the clip below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

