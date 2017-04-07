|
Immigrant Scapegoating Didn’t Start Under Trump—It Was ‘Greatly Accelerated’ Under Clinton
Posted on Apr 7, 2017
In this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer interviews attorney Bill Blum, a Truthdig columnist and a lecturer at the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.
The two examine Blum’s recent column, “Bill Clinton Laid the Groundwork for Trump’s Ugly Immigration Policies,” in which Blum lays out how Trump’s harsh policies “haven’t sprung from thin air” but rather “owe a specific debt to legislation enacted during the tenure of none other than President William Jefferson Clinton.”
Scheer explains how, while Blum’s column is “startling” to many readers, it actually reinforces an important narrative: Trump is not a new manifestation of evil, but rather an outcome of decades of inequality. Scheer adds that Blum’s analysis reminds readers of the overlooked failures of the Democratic Party.
“Scapegoating immigrants and linking immigrants to crime—particularly violent crime—didn’t begin with Donald Trump,” Blum continues. “It was greatly accelerated under Bill Clinton.”
Blum also addresses the expedited removal of undocumented immigrants. Blum explains:
The two also discuss the Mexican border and the war on drugs, as well as the economic impact of undocumented immigrants. Listen to past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
|
