April 14, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
The Problem With How Governments Pay for Wars (Video)
Posted on Apr 14, 2017
A monetary system in which the government produces the money can lead to trouble. In this acTVism interview with economist Richard Wolff, the University of Massachusetts professor emeritus of economics explains how public debt is managed and how corporate banks and politicians exploit the mechanism of money printing to garner political capital or justify military action.
Click below to see other clips in the acTVism series with Wolff.
Why All Debts Should Periodically Be Forgiven
What Differentiates Capitalism From Socialism
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
