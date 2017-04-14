The Problem With How Governments Pay for Wars (Video)

A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing currency facility in Fort Worth, Texas. (LM Otero / AP)

A monetary system in which the government produces the money can lead to trouble. In this acTVism interview with economist Richard Wolff, the University of Massachusetts professor emeritus of economics explains how public debt is managed and how corporate banks and politicians exploit the mechanism of money printing to garner political capital or justify military action.

Click below to see other clips in the acTVism series with Wolff.

Why All Debts Should Periodically Be Forgiven

Advertisement Square, Site wide

What Differentiates Capitalism From Socialism

—Posted by Eric Ortiz