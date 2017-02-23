Top Leaderboard, Site wide
The Power of Political Cartoons (Video)

Posted on Feb 23, 2017

It’s no secret that President Trump and his administration have become ripe material for comedians. Whether people are lambasting Trump on Saturday Night Live, giving sarcastic critiques of his administration on late night shows, or drawing edgy political cartoons, creative voices across the country have been quick to draw inspiration from the new president.

But what about creatives on the other end of the political spectrum? Political cartoons are a powerful editorial tool used across party lines, as demonstrated by a debate recently hosted on Al Jazeera’s “The Stream.”

Cartoonists of different political backgrounds shared their thoughts on the current climate and how it impacts their work. Watch the full video below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

