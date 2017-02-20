|
|
February 20, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
The Lies Donald Trump Told in His First Month As President
Posted on Feb 20, 2017
In his first month as president, Donald Trump made false statements on subjects that ranged from the petty to those of national and international significance.
“What is clear” however, writes The Guardian in an examination of Trump’s most egregious falsehoods, “is that we have a serial liar in the White House. And that one month in, it’s only getting murkier.”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
