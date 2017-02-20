Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 20, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Benjamin Netanyahu Rejected an Offer by John Kerry and Arab Leaders for Comprehensive Peace Talks
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Loving America and Resisting Trump
 By Frida Berrigan / TomDispatch
Why Trumponomics Fails
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Inside V.P. Mike Pence’s Not-So-Reassuring European Reassurance Tour
Santa Monica, Calif., Dumps Wells Fargo Over DAPL Funding
Small Survey Finds Negative Feelings Among Police Toward Black Lives Matter
Chelsea Manning Pens Thank-You to Fellow Inmates

A/V Booth
The Lies Donald Trump Told in His First Month As President
Republicans Push a Corporate Tax Plan That Could Cost Americans a Bundle

Animation
QVC-ocracy (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
Harvey Wasserman’s History of the United States

Harvey Wasserman’s History of the United States

Harvey Wasserman
$16.03
Under The Perfect Sun

Under The Perfect Sun

Mike Davis, Kelly Mayhew, Jim Miller
12.87

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

The Lies Donald Trump Told in His First Month As President

Posted on Feb 20, 2017

In his first month as president, Donald Trump made false statements on subjects that ranged from the petty to those of national and international significance.

“What is clear” however, writes The Guardian in an examination of Trump’s most egregious falsehoods, “is that we have a serial liar in the White House. And that one month in, it’s only getting murkier.”

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 