|
|
April 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
The Forgotten History of U.S. Deportations to Mexico in the 1930s (Video)
Posted on Apr 12, 2017
Over a million people, more than half of whom were American citizens of Mexican descent, were deported to Mexico from the United States in the 1930s—yet this massive wave of deportations is often overlooked.
Francisco Balderrama, an expert on this “decade of betrayal,” argues this period in American history must be brought to light. Balderrama, an author and professor of American history and Chicano studies at California State University, Los Angeles, recently spoke on Democracy Now! about this “mass expulsion” and how it relates to immigration policy under the Trump administration. Watch the full interview below:
Balderrama first explains how the press was crucial during this period because it vilified individuals of Mexican descent, although he notes that was “also reflecting the larger American society at this time.”
He also shares how cycles of economic hardship throughout American history have often spurred waves of xenophobia and unconstitutional deportations. Now, similar racist and xenophobic ideologies are taking hold in American society today.
READ: “The United States of Immigrants”
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
However, Balderrama does have hope that, despite the similar anti-Mexican rhetoric taking place today, policy will be different.
“What I think marks the difference between the past and today is, the simple fact is that we have in the Mexican community different groups,” he concludes, “and, more importantly…progressive groups [joined] together, whether they be Japanese-American, whether they be Jewish American, the various other groups who have come together and are very conscious of what is happening and are dedicated to those actions of activism to stop this, what’s occurring.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation