Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 12, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Dereliction of Duty, Redux
 By Scott Ritter
Found in Cuba: The American Dream (and Nightmare)
 By Mattea Kramer / TomDispatch
Decision on Texas’ Voter ID Law Is Another Loss for Trump Administration
 By Jessica Huseman / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Pope Francis Puts Migrant Rights Front and Center—and Some Americans May Not Like It
Chechnya Authorities Reportedly Detained and Tortured 100 Gay Men
We Need to Stop Treating Michael Hayden as an Arbiter of Truth
For One Oregon City, the American Dream Turns Into a Deportation Nightmare

A/V Booth
The Forgotten History of U.S. Deportations to Mexico in the 1930s (Video)
Live at Truthdig: How Should We Tell Immigration Stories in the Age of Trump?

Animation
Kushner! The Musical (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Importance of America’s First Anti-War Movement
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet
‘Iconic: Black Panther’ Ties Then With Now
 By Jordan Riefe
The Best We Could Do
 By Janice Raymond
On the Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko
 By Katrina vanden Heuvel

Truthdig Bazaar
City of Quartz: Excavating the Future in Los Angeles

City of Quartz: Excavating the Future in Los Angeles

Mike Davis
53.87
Born on the Fourth of July

Born on the Fourth of July

By Ron Kovic

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

The Forgotten History of U.S. Deportations to Mexico in the 1930s (Video)

Posted on Apr 12, 2017

Over a million people, more than half of whom were American citizens of Mexican descent, were deported to Mexico from the United States in the 1930s—yet this massive wave of deportations is often overlooked.

Francisco Balderrama, an expert on this “decade of betrayal,” argues this period in American history must be brought to light. Balderrama, an author and professor of American history and Chicano studies at California State University, Los Angeles, recently spoke on Democracy Now! about this “mass expulsion” and how it relates to immigration policy under the Trump administration. Watch the full interview below:

Balderrama first explains how the press was crucial during this period because it vilified individuals of Mexican descent, although he notes that was “also reflecting the larger American society at this time.”

He also shares how cycles of economic hardship throughout American history have often spurred waves of xenophobia and unconstitutional deportations. Now, similar racist and xenophobic ideologies are taking hold in American society today.

READ:The United States of Immigrants

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
“At that time [Americans] developed this ideology, this set of beliefs, this way of thinking of the Mexican, Latino population, that somehow they are not part of our society, that they are—that many of them are criminals, many of them are here to be on welfare, that somehow, someway, they cannot become part of our society,” he says. “I think what is especially important to keep in mind…is that as we experience the nightmare of today, the crisis of today—which is different—that same ideology, that same way of thinking, is still in action today.”

However, Balderrama does have hope that, despite the similar anti-Mexican rhetoric taking place today, policy will be different.

“What I think marks the difference between the past and today is, the simple fact is that we have in the Mexican community different groups,” he concludes, “and, more importantly…progressive groups [joined] together, whether they be Japanese-American, whether they be Jewish American, the various other groups who have come together and are very conscious of what is happening and are dedicated to those actions of activism to stop this, what’s occurring.”

—Posted by Emma Niles

Taboola Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 