The First 100 Days Resistance Agenda (Video)

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Trump’s First 100 Day agenda includes repealing environmental regulations, Obamacare, and the Dodd-Frank Act, giving the rich and big corporations a huge tax cut, and putting in place a cabinet that doesn’t believe in the Voting Rights Act or public schools or Medicare or the Fair Housing Act. Advertisement Square, Site wide

