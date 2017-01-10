|
January 10, 2017
The First 100 Days Resistance Agenda (Video)
Posted on Jan 10, 2017
By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Trump’s First 100 Day agenda includes repealing environmental regulations, Obamacare, and the Dodd-Frank Act, giving the rich and big corporations a huge tax cut, and putting in place a cabinet that doesn’t believe in the Voting Rights Act or public schools or Medicare or the Fair Housing Act.
