April 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
The Cost of Russiagate
Posted on Apr 21, 2017
For five months, there was a daily drumbeat on Russiagate, the theory that Russia put Donald Trump in the White House. Now, the “scandal” has disappeared.
In this edition of “This Is Happening” with Jerry Quickley, Consortium News Editor Robert Parry explains what Russiagate has wrought.
Listen to the entire interview with Parry below.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
