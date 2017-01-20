|
‘The Best Democracy Money Can Buy’ Reveals How Donald Trump Stole the Election (Video)
On January 19, the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, investigative journalist Greg Palast shared his documentary “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy” through Facebook Live. In the film, Palast foretold how “Trump would steal the election” and described how Republicans utilized the discriminatory Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program to discount over a million votes.
Palast also updated viewers on his mission to persuade the Department of Justice to open an investigation on Crosscheck.
“I don’t expect a lot of justice from Jeff Sessions, the incoming attorney general,” remarked Palast. “What I do expect is that we are going to resist, and that we are going to raise hell.”
—Posted by Clara Romeo
