Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 20, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Inauguration of White Supremacy
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
‘Foreclosure King’ Steven Mnuchin Is Put on Defensive at Senate Hearing
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Afghan Girl Dressed as a Boy for Six Years So She Could Go to School
 By Zahra Joya / Sahar Speaks

Ear to the Ground
Obama Expands Ability of National Security Agency to Share Data
Putin Says Obama Is Trying to ‘Undermine the Legitimacy’ of a Trump Administration
Supreme Court Ruling in Bill Clinton Sexual Misconduct Case Could Spell Trouble for Trump
Military Contractor Erik Prince Is a Shadow in Trump’s Administration

A/V Booth
‘The Best Democracy Money Can Buy’ Reveals How Donald Trump Stole the Election (Video)
Inauguration Day Live Blog: Protests Erupt as Donald Trump Is Sworn In as President

Animation
Trump Has a Dream, Too (Video)

Arts & Culture
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
Jazz

Jazz

By Gary Giddins and Scott DeVeaux
$26.37
The Narrow Road to the Deep North

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

$26.95

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$19
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

‘The Best Democracy Money Can Buy’ Reveals How Donald Trump Stole the Election (Video)

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

On January 19, the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, investigative journalist Greg Palast shared his documentary “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy” through Facebook Live. In the film, Palast foretold how “Trump would steal the election” and described how Republicans utilized the discriminatory Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program to discount over a million votes.

Palast also updated viewers on his mission to persuade the Department of Justice to open an investigation on Crosscheck.

“I don’t expect a lot of justice from Jeff Sessions, the incoming attorney general,” remarked Palast. “What I do expect is that we are going to resist, and that we are going to raise hell.”

—Posted by Clara Romeo

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 