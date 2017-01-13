The Affordable Care Act, Election Integrity and the Human Cost of a Reckless War

This week’s episode of “Informed Rant,” a podcast hosted by Joshua Scheer, features interviews with three guests on a wide array of pertinent political topics.

First, Scheer interviews journalist David Dayen about the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, and how President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference earlier this week complicates the GOP’s efforts.

Then, Scheer speaks with filmmaker Holly Mosher. Mosher, whose 2014 film “Pay 2 Play” examines how corporate money dominates elections, talks with Scheer about election integrity in 2016.

Scheer ends the show with Stacy Bannerman, author of “HOMEFRONT 911: How Families of Veterans Are Wounded by Our Wars.” The two discuss the human collateral of the Iraq War, and Bannerman makes a case for the indictment of former President George W. Bush.

Listen to the full show below:

—Posted by Emma Niles