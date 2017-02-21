Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Should Steve Bannon Resign? He and Milo Yiannopoulos Spread Fake News of Hillary as Pedophile
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Standing Rock: Last Stand at Oceti Sakowin Camp
 By Donald Kaufman
The Real Reason the GOP Wants to Pull the Plug on Obamacare (Video)
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Beware of the World Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Making, The Observer Warns
Inside V.P. Mike Pence’s Not-So-Reassuring European Reassurance Tour
Santa Monica, Calif., Dumps Wells Fargo Over DAPL Funding
Small Survey Finds Negative Feelings Among Police Toward Black Lives Matter

A/V Booth
Questioning North Dakota Media Coverage of the #NoDAPL Movement
Chris Hedges and Dr. Margaret Flowers Discuss How to Fix the Health Care System (Video)

Animation
QVC-ocracy (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
Nemesis: The Last Days of the American Republic

Nemesis: The Last Days of the American Republic

By Chalmers Johnson
$11.03
A Sea in Flames: The Deepwater Horizon Oil Blowout

A Sea in Flames: The Deepwater Horizon Oil Blowout

By Carl Safina
$15.55

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Coping With Donald Trump: Four Dangerous Syndromes (Video)

Posted on Feb 21, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

With Donald Trump as president, some of you may be tempted to succumb to one of the following four syndromes. Please don’t.

1. Normalizer Syndrome. You want to believe Trump is just another president – more conservative than most, but one who will make rational decisions. You’re under a grave delusion. Trump and his ultra-conservative cabinet pose a clear and present danger to America and the world.

2. Outrage Numbness Syndrome. You are no longer outraged by what Trump says or does because you’ve gone numb. You can’t conceive that someone like this is our President so you’ve shut down emotionally. Maybe you’ve even stopped reading the news. Please get back in touch and re-engage with what’s happening.  

3 Cynical Syndrome. You’ve become so cynical about the whole system – the Democrats who gave up on the working class, the Republicans who suppressed votes around the country, the media that gave Trump free air time, the establishment that rigged the system – that you say the hell with it. Let Trump do his worst. Well, you need to wake up. It can get a lot worse.

4. Helpless Syndrome. You aren’t in denial. You know that nothing about this is normal and you desperately want to do something to prevent what’s about to occur. But you don’t know what to do. You feel utterly helpless, powerless and immobilized.

Instead of falling prey to one of these syndromes, I urge you to take action – demonstrate, make a ruckus, join with others, demand your members of congress also resist, commit yourself to changing American politics.

Fighting Trump will empower you. And with that power you will not only to minimize the damage, but also get this nation and the world back on the course it must be on.

We need you in the peaceful resistance.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 