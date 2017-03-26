Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 26, 2017
Ted Koppel Tells Sean Hannity He’s ‘Bad for America’

Posted on Mar 26, 2017

"CBS This Morning"

Ted Koppel has a bone to pick with Sean Hannity, and he’s not hesitant to do it directly, on the Fox News anchor’s own show.

This very scenario unfolded in a clip from “Hannity” that aired on “CBS Sunday Morning” as part of a story about political polarization in the U.S. The former ABC anchorman, who retired from “Nightline” 12 years ago, answered affirmatively when Hannity asked him: “Am I bad for America?”

Koppel backed up his claim by pointing to the melding of hard news and opinion in recent years, adding: “You have attracted people who have determined that ideology is more important than fact.” Koppel apparently does not count his own work as potentially ideological or misleadingly blending op-ed and hard-news delivery styles.

Watch the clip in full below (Koppel’s “bad for America” comment occurs around the six-minute mark) from “CBS Sunday Morning”:

—Posted by Kasia Anderson

