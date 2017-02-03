Heyday Books Publisher Steve Wasserman Discusses the Future of the Printed Word with Robert Scheer

Steve Wasserman. (Steve Wasserman)

In this week’s episode of KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” Steve Wasserman, former editor at Yale University Press and the Los Angeles Times Book Review, and publisher of Heyday Books, speaks with Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer about actual books and e-books and recounts how Malcolm Margolin founded the imprint to champion indigenous people.

Wasserman has worked with many authors, including Tom Hayden and Christopher Hitchens, and was once Scheer’s agent.

