|
|
February 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Heyday Books Publisher Steve Wasserman Discusses the Future of the Printed Word with Robert Scheer
Posted on Feb 3, 2017
In this week’s episode of KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” Steve Wasserman, former editor at Yale University Press and the Los Angeles Times Book Review, and publisher of Heyday Books, speaks with Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer about actual books and e-books and recounts how Malcolm Margolin founded the imprint to champion indigenous people.
Wasserman has worked with many authors, including Tom Hayden and Christopher Hitchens, and was once Scheer’s agent.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation