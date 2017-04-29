Trump’s First 99 Days in 99 Seconds (Video)

Saturday marks the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency, and comedians have been quick to point out how the first few months “sure felt longer.” On Friday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” released a humorous, 99-second summary of Trump’s first 99 days in office.

The summary includes some of the biggest moments of the Trump administration so far, such as Kellyanne Conway’s infamous “alternative facts” moment, the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, the controversial departure of national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump’s allegation of wiretapping by Barack Obama, and, most importantly, golf.

Watch the clip below:

—Posted by Emma Niles