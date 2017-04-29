|
|
April 29, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Trump’s First 99 Days in 99 Seconds (Video)
Posted on Apr 29, 2017
Saturday marks the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency, and comedians have been quick to point out how the first few months “sure felt longer.” On Friday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” released a humorous, 99-second summary of Trump’s first 99 days in office.
The summary includes some of the biggest moments of the Trump administration so far, such as Kellyanne Conway’s infamous “alternative facts” moment, the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, the controversial departure of national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump’s allegation of wiretapping by Barack Obama, and, most importantly, golf.
Watch the clip below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation