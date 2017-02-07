|
February 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Speaker of the House of Commons Says He Will Not Allow Trump to Address U.K. Parliament (Video)
Posted on Feb 7, 2017
Remember last year when members of the United Kingdom’s parliament debated whether or not to let Donald Trump, then merely one presidential candidate amongst many, enter their nation? We covered it live here, for those of you who missed the discussion.
Well, seems the Brits’ fight against Trump is far from over. Prime Minister Theresa May faces stark resistance from the British population, including from her fellow parliamentarians, for inviting the U.S. president to visit. Since her trip to the U.S. as the first world leader to visit the new president, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has been leading a call to ban Donald Trump from visiting the U.K., more than one and a half million people have signed a petition on the subject, thousands protested outside May’s residence after the “Muslim ban” was issued, and even Prince Charles has delivered a “veiled warning over Donald Trump.”
And on Monday, the resistance spread all the way to House of Commons where Speaker John Bercow said that the controversial politician that now leads the U.S. has not “earned” the right to address either house of parliament, a comment that received a raucous round of applause and an exclamation of “Well done!” from MPs. Watch Bercow’s rousing speech, in which he denounces Trump’s sexism and racism, below.
