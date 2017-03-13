Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Share Your Most Newsworthy, Original Photos With Truthdig
Share Your Most Newsworthy, Original Photos With Truthdig

Posted on Mar 13, 2017


Is a picture worth a thousand words? We think so at Truthdig, and we want to see your best truth-telling photos.

Submit your most newsworthy, original pictures on social media using the hashtag #TruthdigPhoto. Each week, we will feature the best on Truthdig’s website and social channels.

Of course, we will give you the credit.

What makes a photo true? That’s up to you. Dig deep.

  Standing Rock Sioux tribe members and allied “water protectors” march in Washington, D.C., on March 10 to protest the Dakota Access pipeline. (Clara Romeo / Truthdig)

  Demonstrators at “A Day Without a Woman” rally in Los Angeles on March 8. (Haley Winters / Truthdig)

 

 

