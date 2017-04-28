Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says She’s ‘Troubled’ By Obama’s $400k Speaking Fee (Audio)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. (ABC / CC 2.0)

In an interview on the Sirius XM show “Alter Family Politics,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told host Jonathan Alter that she is “troubled” by the news that Barack Obama will receive a $400,000 speaking fee from Wall Street.

According to The New York Times, the former president will be able to “cash a $400,000 check from Wall Street — the same amount as his yearly salary during his time in the White House — when he delivers a speech in September at a health care conference run by Cantor Fitzgerald, a trading and investment firm.”

Warren is promoting her new book, which focuses on economic problems plaguing the United States. In her interview with Alter, she elaborated on her disdain for money in politics, labeling the phenomenon “a snake that slithers through Washington.”

“The influence of dollars on this place is what scares me,” she concluded. “I think it ultimately threatens democracy.”

Listen to the brief interview below:

—Posted by Emma Niles