|
|
April 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says She’s ‘Troubled’ By Obama’s $400k Speaking Fee (Audio)
Posted on Apr 28, 2017
In an interview on the Sirius XM show “Alter Family Politics,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told host Jonathan Alter that she is “troubled” by the news that Barack Obama will receive a $400,000 speaking fee from Wall Street.
According to The New York Times, the former president will be able to “cash a $400,000 check from Wall Street — the same amount as his yearly salary during his time in the White House — when he delivers a speech in September at a health care conference run by Cantor Fitzgerald, a trading and investment firm.”
Warren is promoting her new book, which focuses on economic problems plaguing the United States. In her interview with Alter, she elaborated on her disdain for money in politics, labeling the phenomenon “a snake that slithers through Washington.”
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Listen to the brief interview below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation