March 20, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Sarah Silverman: Billionaires Need Us, So Here’s How You Can Stick It to Them (Video)

Posted on Mar 20, 2017

“We’re not seen as citizens, we’re seen as consumers” the comedian says in a clip for “NowThis” in which she explains one small thing she did to combat the sick feeling she got watching the Dakota Access Pipeline go through.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

 

