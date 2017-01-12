|
Samantha Bee Realizes She Should’ve Criticized Obama, Our Deporter-in-Chief, Sooner (Video)
Posted on Jan 12, 2017
The “Full Frontal” host got a hard dose of reality on Wednesday night when she realized Democrats have also been doing some not-so-great things to immigrants. As former immigration judge Bruce Einhorn tells a befuddled Bee, “Mr. Obama actually has a lot more in common with Mr. Trump than people know.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
