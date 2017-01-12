Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 12, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
REPORTS
Solar Power to Rise From Nuclear Ashes
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
Why It’s Paramount to Hold George W. Bush Accountable for His Crimes as Trump Is Inaugurated
 By Stacy Bannerman / AlterNet
The Violence in Great Britain After the Brexit Vote Might Hold Lessons for America
 By Patrick G. Lee / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Bernie Sanders Gives Leadership Tips to Democrats Facing the Trump Era
Jeff Sessions’ Senate Confirmation Hearing, Day One: Democrats Fail to Ask Tough Questions
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone

A/V Booth
Samantha Bee Realizes She Should’ve Criticized Obama, Our Deporter-in-Chief, Sooner (Video)
Is Policing in America Racially Biased? Watch This Debate Video and See if Your Opinion Shifts

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson
The Burn Pits
 By H. Patricia Hynes
Why Big Organizing Works
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing

Samantha Bee Realizes She Should've Criticized Obama, Our Deporter-in-Chief, Sooner (Video)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

The “Full Frontal” host got a hard dose of reality on Wednesday night when she realized Democrats have also been doing some not-so-great things to immigrants. As former immigration judge Bruce Einhorn tells a befuddled Bee, “Mr. Obama actually has a lot more in common with Mr. Trump than people know.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

