Samantha Bee Realizes She Should’ve Criticized Obama, Our Deporter-in-Chief, Sooner (Video) The “Full Frontal” host got a hard dose of reality on Wednesday night when she realized Democrats have also been doing some not-so-great things to immigrants. As former immigration judge Bruce Einhorn tells a befuddled Bee, “Mr. Obama actually has a lot more in common with Mr. Trump than people know.” — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium Right 2, Site wide - Blogads Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

