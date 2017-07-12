Russell Brand: Will Anything Meaningful Come From the Recent G-20 Summit? (Video)

The "Trews" host deconstructs Donald Trump's speech at the international summit held over the weekend in Hamburg, Germany, and discusses the outcomes the meeting may have globally.

