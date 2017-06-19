|
June 19, 2017
Russell Brand: The Grenfell Tower Fire in the U.K. ‘at This Time Is a Grim Omen’ (Video)
Posted on Jun 19, 2017
Speaking about the conditions and politics that led to the fall to the London tower, Russell Brand says, “Austerity is not frugality, it is brutality. It is violence.” The two sentences form part of a poignant post the “Trews” host wrote and read aloud on a recent episode of his YouTube show, which you can watch below.
Brand ends his video with a call to action, saying that protesting the “corrupt landlords” and “complicit government” that led to the demise to an as of yet unknown number of people in Grenfell Tower could bring meaning to the tragedy “beyond corruption and neglect [as] it could be a chance to tear down the facade and face up to the world we are living in.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
