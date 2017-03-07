|
|
March 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Russell Brand Pokes Holes in Trump and Fox News’ Anti-Immigrant Narratives (Video)
Posted on Mar 7, 2017
“Isn’t it so extraordinary to learn that there’s no real correlation between immigration and violent crime?” noted host Russell Brand in a recent episode of “The Trews.” He argues that watching Fox News and listening to Donald Trump creates a sense that immigration is the worst problem the country faces, even when facts contradict this idea.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation