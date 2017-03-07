Russell Brand Pokes Holes in Trump and Fox News’ Anti-Immigrant Narratives (Video) “Isn’t it so extraordinary to learn that there’s no real correlation between immigration and violent crime?” noted host Russell Brand in a recent episode of “The Trews.” He argues that watching Fox News and listening to Donald Trump creates a sense that immigration is the worst problem the country faces, even when facts contradict this idea. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

