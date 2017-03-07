Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Russell Brand Pokes Holes in Trump and Fox News’ Anti-Immigrant Narratives (Video)

Posted on Mar 7, 2017

“Isn’t it so extraordinary to learn that there’s no real correlation between immigration and violent crime?” noted host Russell Brand in a recent episode of “The Trews.” He argues that watching Fox News and listening to Donald Trump creates a sense that immigration is the worst problem the country faces, even when facts contradict this idea.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

 

