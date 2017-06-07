Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
June 7, 2017
Russell Brand: Jeremy Corbyn Has Been in Politics for Decades With His Integrity Intact (Video)

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

“Compared to the buffet of neoliberal homogeneity that we chewed through in [the 2015 U.K. general election],” says Russell Brand in a recent “Trews” epsiode, “the possibility of voting for a politician that offers change seems oddly exotic.” On Thursday, British voters will head to the polls to choose between giving the current conservative prime minister Theresa May another 5 years to rule as she and the Tory Party wish or giving Jeremy Corbyn, the anti-war, pro-human rights, “caring socialist” leader of the Labour Party, a chance to effect true change.

“This election, called in a cynical attempt to further punish the real people of the country in the service of a privileged few, could be more than a chance to make voting mean something,” concludes Brand. “It could be a chance for ordinary people to take back our country. It could be a revolution.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

