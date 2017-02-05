|
Russell Brand: Donald Trump Represents the End of the Illusion That Politics Is Inoffensive (Video)
Posted on Feb 5, 2017
Speaking about the “Muslim ban” the president tried to impose, the “Trews” host says the “grotesqueness” of Donald Trump “reveals once and for all what has long been concealed: that if you demarcate certain people as bombable, tortureable, religious therefore irrational and inferior, you will ultimately end up with these kinds of populist measures.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
