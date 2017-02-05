Russell Brand: Donald Trump Represents the End of the Illusion That Politics Is Inoffensive (Video) Speaking about the “Muslim ban” the president tried to impose, the “Trews” host says the “grotesqueness” of Donald Trump “reveals once and for all what has long been concealed: that if you demarcate certain people as bombable, tortureable, religious therefore irrational and inferior, you will ultimately end up with these kinds of populist measures.” — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium Right 2, Site wide - Blogads Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

