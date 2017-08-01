Russell Brand Digs Into Trump’s Trans Military Ban (Video)

“Trews” host Russell Brand thinks there’s more to the President Trump’s tweets regarding transgender troops than meets the eye. Brand says that while Trump rationalized his surprise move with talk of “tremendous medical costs,” beneath his tweets lies transphobia and a general mistrust of human beings. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide, Desktop Advertisement Square, Site wide, Mobile

New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.