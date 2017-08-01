Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Russell Brand Digs Into Trump’s Trans Military Ban (Video)

Posted on Aug 1, 2017

“Trews” host Russell Brand thinks there’s more to the President Trump’s tweets regarding transgender troops than meets the eye. Brand says that while Trump rationalized his surprise move with talk of “tremendous medical costs,” beneath his tweets lies transphobia and a general mistrust of human beings.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

