Russell Brand Asks: How Can We Break This Heartbreaking Cycle of Violence? (Video)

In the aftermath of the recent attack in Manchester, U.K., the "Trews" host and Dr. Brad Evans discuss whether there are any solutions to seemingly never-ending global conflict.

