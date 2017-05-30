|
May 30, 2017

Russell Brand Asks: How Can We Break This Heartbreaking Cycle of Violence? (Video)
Posted on May 30, 2017
In the aftermath of the recent attack in Manchester, U.K., the “Trews” host and Dr. Brad Evans discuss whether there are any solutions to seemingly never-ending global conflict.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
