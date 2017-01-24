Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Russell Brand: Trump May Be Terrible, but Neoliberal Global Dominance Flourished Under Obama (Video)

Posted on Jan 24, 2017

The “Trews” host argues that the reality for the person being bombed in Yemen, or being deported, or whose privacy is being invaded will stay the same under the new president as it did under the last. The difference, Brand says, is mostly in the presentation.

“While we might find some of the things Donald Trump does and says and seems to represent, a bit detestable,” he says, “the actual reality is that Barack Obama presided over a time where ... the world order, as we know it and somewhat dislike it, continued and flourished fine.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

