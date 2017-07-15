Live Now: Robert Scheer Interviews Whistleblower John Kiriakou on His Life and New Book

Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer is sitting down with whistleblower, former Central Intelligence Agency analyst and Truthdig contributor John Kiriakou to discuss his new book, “Doing Time Like a Spy: How the CIA Taught Me to Survive and Thrive in Prison.”

Kiriakou, who spent two years in prison for blowing the whistle on the CIA’s use of waterboarding in interrogations, tells Scheer about the inner workings of the agency and why he felt compelled to speak out. Watch the interview, which is taking place at The Actor’s Gang in Los Angeles, below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

