Robert Scheer on the New Cold War and ‘Faux Redbaiting’ in Mainstream Media (Video)

In a new interview on Sean Stone’s “Watching the Hawks,” Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer examines U.S. foreign policy under President Trump and the current demonization of Russia in politics.

Scheer delves into the history of the original Cold War, noting that “communism was always a nationalist phenomena” and refers to an interview he recently conducted with former CIA analyst Ray McGovern.

“I asked Ray McGovern, I said, ‘It was so obvious that you had invented a unified, aggressive enemy, when in fact what you had is really nationalist enclaves that wanted to protect their border,’” Scheer says. “The whole Cold War construction was nonsense.”

The two discuss the history of imperialism and capitalism and current geopolitics, particularly regarding China. In reference to Trump, Scheer predicts that the president will be “sucked into imperial adventures because of all the faux redbaiting.”

“I know quite a bit about Russia,” he says. “My view of Russia is this is a country we meddled in quite a bit. Demonized, you know? And this doesn’t excuse everything they did, not at all.”

The conversation ends with the two discussing corporate influence in mainstream media. Scheer, who worked for the Los Angeles Times for many years, says he thinks most news outlets are biased.

“I really don’t see that much difference. They’re all operating to serve some interest,” Scheer explains. “I think these whistleblowers have saved us.”

Watch the full interview below:

—Posted by Emma Niles