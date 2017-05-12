Oliver Stone on the History of Wall Street Corruption and the Future of American Military Power

A view of Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange building, center right, in 2009. (Wikimedia Commons)

While the first half of Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer’s hard-hitting conversation with acclaimed director Oliver Stone focused largely on foreign policy, Part 2 of the “Scheer Intelligence” interview centers on the transformation of the American economy.

Stone, director of films including “Platoon,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Snowden,” and Scheer begin the conversation by discussing Stone’s 1987 film “Wall Street,” which takes a bold look at the rampant corporate greed on Wall Street in the 1980s. They also discuss the sequel that Stone made more than 20 years later.

Stone, who says his hardworking father inspired him to make “Wall Street,” tells Scheer he “wanted to do something quite different” from his earlier films.

“Money, when I grew up, was never talked about. It was considered gauche, it was not something you were proud of,” Stone explains. “ ‘Wall Street’ started when I was researching ‘Scarface’ in Miami in 1980 and running into this phenomenon of the ‘get rich quick’ schemes. ... I traveled up to Wall Street from Miami, and ... a lot of people who I’d known as young men were now walking on Wall Street—at the same age I was—and making millions of dollars a year.”

Stone adds that by the 2000s, when he made the sequel, Wall Street was unrecognizable. “It was another world,” he says. “We were saying [that] the corruption is beyond just being corruption, it’s just reached another level of acceptance. It’s a low-hanging fruit to become rich.”

The two also discuss Stone’s 2008 film “W.,” a biographical drama about George W. Bush and the Iraq War, and his 2012 documentary series, “The Untold History of the United States.”

Stone also shares his fears about the future of U.S. military power, telling Scheer that nuclear war seems more likely than ever.

“We should remember the past,” Stone cautions. “In our country, we don’t remember our history, and we don’t remember the bad things that we do. And because we don’t remember it, we do them again.”

Listen to the full conversation below, and listen to Part 1 of the conversation here.

—Posted by Emma Niles