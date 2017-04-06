Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Washington’s Supreme Hypocrisy on Chemical Weapons and Civilian Deaths
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
50 Years Later, a King’s Speech Has Lessons for a President
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
An Activist Hails Law Criminalizing Purchase of Sex in Ireland
 By Rachel Moran

Ear to the Ground
Steve Bannon Is Removed From the National Security Council
As Deportation Fears Rise, a Community in New Mexico Trains for Resistance
Socialist Lenin Moreno Wins Ecuadorean Presidential Election, Much to Julian Assange’s Relief
Archbishop José Gomez: We All Share Blame for America’s Broken Immigration System

A/V Booth
Robert Scheer: MLK Has Been Repackaged as an Innocuous, Benign Figure. He Wasn’t That at All (Audio)
About 5 Grounds to Impeach Trump (Video)

Animation
House Committee on Leakers (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Building the Wall’: Staging America’s Worst Immigration Nightmare
 By Jordan Riefe
Book Suggests That as a Result of Our Environmental Actions, We Are Contemplating Our Own Extinction
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
My Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1932-2017)
 By Grisha Freidin / The Noise of Time
Poems From the Pond
 By Lisa Pasold

Truthdig Bazaar

Truthdig Mini Button (10 pack)

$10.99
Manufacturing Hysteria: A History of Scapegoating, Surveillance, and Secrecy in Modern America

Manufacturing Hysteria: A History of Scapegoating, Surveillance, and Secrecy in Modern America

Jay Feldman
$11.85

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Robert Scheer: MLK Has Been Repackaged as an Innocuous, Benign Figure. He Wasn’t That at All (Audio)

Posted on Apr 6, 2017

In an episode of the radio show “This Is Happening,” Truthdig Editor-in-Chief Robert Scheer unpacks Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s “Beyond Vietnam” speech, an address inspired in part by a harrowing piece published in Ramparts Magazine while Scheer was editor of the publication.

Scheer tells host Jerry Quickley the story of how King reportedly picked up an issue of Ramparts that featured a piece by William Pepper called “The Children of Vietnam” that included graphic photographs of victims of napalm and bombings.

“He looked at these pictures,” says Scheer. “And he pushed away his food ... he said, ‘After this, I’m not going to be eating comfortably for a long time.’ He had already been speaking out [against the Vietnam War] and he said, ‘We have to up the ante on this.’”

Listen below to Scheer and Quickley’s discussion of the great civil rights leader, a person who the Truthdig Editor-in-Chief describes as “a man of passion, concern, a very broad vision [who believed] you cannot have a war economy and yet do something about poverty; you cannot have a civil rights movement that’s successful if you don’t solve the issues of poverty.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 