|
|
July 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
‘Nobody Speak’: How Billionaires Are Silencing the First Amendment (Audio)
Posted on Jul 21, 2017
When documentary filmmaker Brian Knappenberger set out to make a film about Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker Media, he didn’t fully realize the impact of the trial on the future of journalism. It wasn’t until “the revelation that Peter Thiel was behind this”—aka bankrolling Hogan’s lawsuit—that he realized “suddenly this was a very different story, this was about how very wealthy individuals could silence their critics.”
Knappenberger’s past films, Scheer notes, “talk about the possibilities for good and evil in the internet,” and his latest, “Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Trial of a Free Press” is no exception. In this week’s episode of KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence,” Knappenberger sits down with host and Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer for a discussion of freedom of the press in the age of Donald Trump, and the future of online journalism.
“I found the Hulk Hogan/Gawker case to be really compelling just by itself. It was the first time a sex tape case like this had ever gone to trial, and there was this kind of veneer of tabloid sensationalism to it. You could tell that there were some bigger-picture things going on,” Knappenberger says. “There were some, I think, really important First Amendment versus privacy issues happening here, and so I thought that was just really, really interesting.”
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Desktop
Advertisement
Square, Site wide, Mobile
Knappenberger goes on to explain how Trump has drastically impacted freedom of the press, and notes that Thiel also financially supported Trump’s presidential campaign. “I think they’re kindred spirits, certainly, in their hatred of the media,” he says.
So how does Knappenberger feel about the future of the free press, especially considering the media consolidation happening under companies like Sinclair Broadcast Group?
“There’s a lot of examples, and troubling examples, of big money in news and in media. There’s no question about that,” he says. “I think what we’re seeing here in the last year, and what I’m responding to in the film, is the beginning of this stuff really ratcheting up, and the stakes getting higher and higher.”
Listen to the full interview in the player above. Find past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation