July 28, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Hamilton Fish: Democrats Have Failed to Provide a ‘Viable Vision for the American Voters’

Posted on Jul 28, 2017

  Hamilton Fish. (LinkedIn)

“I think journalism is our number one priority right now, in terms of the rehabilitation of our nation,” Hamilton Fish tells Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer in this week’s episode of KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence.”

Fish would know: He is currently the publisher of the New Republic and the publisher and editor of The Washington Spectator. He also played a vital role in shaping The Nation magazine. Fish and Scheer delve into issues surrounding current progressive politics as well the future of journalism in America. Listen to the full interview below:

The two begin by discussing Fish’s political past and the culture shifts of the 1960s and ’70s, as well as how current educational institutions are producing a “risk-averse culture.” Scheer then asks him about conservative economic models and the failures of the Democratic Party to address economic inequality.

“I can’t really remember when a person running as a Democrat had something to offer,” Fish says, noting that he is a Democrat and has run for office as a Democrat in the past. “We’ve been defending a status quo for about 35 years, against what we describe as a reckless, irresponsible, increasingly partisan and sharp-edged ideological right-wing adversary, and we never really—truthfully, we never really countered their palaver with a viable vision for the American voters.”

The two then move on to discuss alternative media and the decline of local newspapers and radio stations across America. Fish argues that we should look at models in other countries that have succeeded “in insulating journalism, public media, from the partisan fray,” noting that the key is “transparency.”

Listen to the full interview in the player above. Find past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

