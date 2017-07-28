|
Hamilton Fish: Democrats Have Failed to Provide a ‘Viable Vision for the American Voters’
Posted on Jul 28, 2017
“I think journalism is our number one priority right now, in terms of the rehabilitation of our nation,” Hamilton Fish tells Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer in this week’s episode of KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence.”
Fish would know: He is currently the publisher of the New Republic and the publisher and editor of The Washington Spectator. He also played a vital role in shaping The Nation magazine. Fish and Scheer delve into issues surrounding current progressive politics as well the future of journalism in America. Listen to the full interview below:
The two begin by discussing Fish’s political past and the culture shifts of the 1960s and ’70s, as well as how current educational institutions are producing a “risk-averse culture.” Scheer then asks him about conservative economic models and the failures of the Democratic Party to address economic inequality.
The two then move on to discuss alternative media and the decline of local newspapers and radio stations across America. Fish argues that we should look at models in other countries that have succeeded “in insulating journalism, public media, from the partisan fray,” noting that the key is “transparency.”
Listen to the full interview in the player above. Find past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
