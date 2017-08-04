Top Leaderboard, Site wide
August 4, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Robert Scheer: ‘Fake News’ Term ‘Is Being Used to Totally Whitewash American History’ (Video)

Posted on Aug 4, 2017

Editor’s note: The following video is a clip from a 19-part series filmed at a Truthdig and KPFK co-sponsored event in Los Angeles recently. The discussion features Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director, and Robert Scheer, Truthdig’s editor in chief. The two talk about “The Putin Interviews,” a new Showtime series by Stone, as well as the published transcript, for which Scheer wrote the foreword. We are publishing one video per day. This is the fourth installment.

This question of ‘fake news’ has real power now,” says the Truthdig Editor in Chief, “and you can use it against anyone who comes up with a narrative that’s different from yours.”

Watch the next clip in the series, in which Oliver Stone discusses changing his political views, on Saturday.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

