Rising Political Star Tulsi Gabbard Draws Huge Crowd for Town Hall in Hawaii (Video)

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

  Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. (Big Island Video News / YouTube)

Tulsi Gabbard is becoming popular on the national political stage. On Tuesday, the Democratic congresswoman got some local love from her constituents in Hawaii at a town hall meeting in Hilo.

According to Big Island Video News, the event was Gabbard’s fifth town hall in a series of seven town hall events statewide, and drew more than 600 East Hawaii residents at Waiakea High School. The town hall generated so much interest that it had to be relocated from its original venue, the Maui Tropical Plantation, which had a maximum capacity of 250 people, Maui Now reports.

During the town hall, Gabbard addressed questions on homelessness, decriminalizing marijuana, healthcare, Syria, North Korea and more.

In January, Gabbard met with Syrian President Bashar Assad during a secret visit to Syria. She also has criticized the recent U.S. military action in Syria, calling it an “illegal regime change war.” The sitdown with Assad and her position on U.S. foreign policy has drawn criticism from Democratic leaders.

Nevertheless, Gabbard’s star is rising. Even though Donald Trump is approaching just the 100th day of his presidency (April 29), some people are predicting that Gabbard could be the next president come 2020.

Watch Gabbard’s full town hall below.

 

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

