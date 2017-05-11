Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Donald Trump’s Ajit (Pai)-prop
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Maintaining American Imperialism May Help Explain James Comey’s Firing
 By Sam Husseini
Sen. McCain Breaks Party Rank, Anti-Environment Bill Falters in Senate

South Korea’s Progressive New President Moon Jae-in Is Open to Talks in Pyongyang About Nukes
FBI Chief James Comey Was Fired Days After Reportedly Seeking Resources for Russia Investigation
Sen. Bernie Sanders Is Criticized for Signing Pro-Israel Senate Letter
French Election: Macron Emerges Victorious; Analysts Weigh In (Live Blog)

Watch Intelligence Agency Heads Testify Live Before Congress (Video)
Richard Wolff: U.S. Economic Education Designed to Give the Illusion ‘Everything Is Alright’ (Video)

Make the FBI Great Again (Video)

The Handmaid’s Tale
 By Monica Hesse
Remembering Jean Stein
How Our Worlds Are Decided for Us From Behind the Computational Curtain
 By John Cheney-Lippold
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin

Richard Wolff: U.S. Economic Education Designed to Give the Illusion ‘Everything Is Alright’ (Video)

Posted on May 11, 2017

In a clip from an interview with the non-profit acTVism, the renowned marxist economist condemns American economic education for purposely keeping citizens in the dark about how the economic system works and threatens them.

To watch other clips from this acTVism interview, click here, here, here and here.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

