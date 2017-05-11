|
Richard Wolff: U.S. Economic Education Designed to Give the Illusion ‘Everything Is Alright’ (Video)
Posted on May 11, 2017
In a clip from an interview with the non-profit acTVism, the renowned marxist economist condemns American economic education for purposely keeping citizens in the dark about how the economic system works and threatens them.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
