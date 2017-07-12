Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Richard Wolff Breaks Down the Meaning of Terms Such as ‘Conservatives’ and ‘Socialists’ (Video)

Posted on Jul 12, 2017

The renowned Marxist economist offers his take on the words commonly used to describe “ways of organizing political life in a community” in a recent conversation with the Munich-based non-profit acTVism.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

