Richard Wolff Breaks Down the Meaning of Terms Such as ‘Conservatives’ and ‘Socialists’ (Video)

The renowned Marxist economist offers his take on the words commonly used to describe "ways of organizing political life in a community" in a recent conversation with the Munich-based non-profit acTVism.

