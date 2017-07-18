Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
Q&A With John Kiriakou: Ask the CIA Whistleblower About Past or Current Events

Posted on Jul 18, 2017

  John Kiriakou. (Eric Ortiz / Truthdig)

John Kiriakou wants to hear from you. The whistleblower, former CIA analyst and Truthdig contributor is taking questions from the audience on Truthdig’s Facebook page:

You can leave questions for Kiriakou in the comments section below, on Facebook or on Twitter with the hashtag #TruthdigQA

Kiriakou gave up his freedom for publicly disclosing the CIA’s use of waterboarding in interrogations. He wrote about his experience in the new book “Doing Time Like a Spy: How the CIA Taught Me to Survive and Thrive in Prison.”

Kiriakou was an intelligence operative for the CIA for 14 years, from 1990 to 2004. After the World Trade Center attack of Sept. 11, 2001, he was involved in Pakistan in the capture of the third highest ranking leader of al-Qaida. He blew the whistle on CIA torture in 2007 in an interview with ABC News.

After that, while working for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he ran into trouble because of an interview he gave to a reporter for The New York Times in which he revealed the name of a former non-covert CIA agent who talked about his job on social media. The disclosure led to Kiriakou’s prosecution in 2012 for violating the Intelligence Identities Protection Act, a 1982 amendment to the National Security Act of 1947—a move seen as payback for his admission to ABC that the United States waterboarded prisoners.

Kiriakou served more than two years in prison. He was released in 2015 and now is working to reform the security state in America.

Now is your chance to be a part of Kiriakou’s story. Ask him a question about past or current events, and he’ll share what he knows.

To learn more about Kiriakou, click on the links below.

READ, WATCH, LISTEN: John Kiriakou Challenges the American Injustice System

WATCH: How the CIA Returned to Its Violent Roots After 9/11

LISTEN: U.S. Government Double Standards

