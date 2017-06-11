Pride and Defiance: LGBTQ Marchers Make a Showing at the White House

Though celebration was in the air, as were rainbow flags and posters, at Saturday’s Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C., the crowd thronging to this year’s edition of the annual LGBTQ-boosting event clearly brought along other sentiments and goals.

Mourning was one: Signs honoring the victims of last June’s shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in which 49 people were killed, were spotted among those hoisted at the parade.

Defiance was another, as a very different president, with different politics and attitudes regarding the concerns of LGBTQ Americans, sits at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. this year. That point was not lost on many marchers as they passed by the White House and let fly with shouts of “Lock him up!” and “Shame!”

Truthdig’s Clara Romeo followed the parade’s path through Washington, D.C., and sent reports, images and video from the scene. Check out her interviews and snapshots in the Evrybit presentation below: