April 21, 2017

Press Freedoms at Risk as U.S. Prepares to Charge Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange, Journalist Says
Posted on Apr 21, 2017
The Trump administration wants to arrest Julian Assange and is preparing charges against the WikiLeaks founder.
CNN reports:
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmed Thursday that arresting Assange is a priority.
“We are going to step up our effort and already are stepping up our efforts on all leaks,” Sessions said. “This is a matter that’s gone beyond anything I’m aware of. We have professionals that have been in the security business of the United States for many years that are shocked by the number of leaks and some of them are quite serious. So yes, it is a priority. We’ve already begun to step up our efforts and whenever a case can be made, we will seek to put some people in jail.”
On Friday, during an appearance on CNN, Sessions left open the possibility of prosecuting mainstream media outlets, as well as WikiLeaks. ThinkProgress reports:
Assange’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, did not have knowledge of imminent prosecution.
“We’ve had no communication with the Department of Justice, and they have not indicated to me that they have brought any charges against Mr. Assange,” Pollack said in a CNN interview. “They’ve been unwilling to have any discussion at all, despite our repeated requests, that they let us know what Mr. Assange’s status is in any pending investigations. There’s no reason why WikiLeaks should be treated differently from any other publisher.”
On Friday, prize-winning journalist and Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald appeared on Democracy Now! to discuss how the prosecution of WikiLeaks threatens speech and press freedoms for everyone.
Watch the entire interview with Greenwald below.
Read the Democracy Now! show transcript here.
Assange remains in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London—where U.S. authorities cannot touch him unless he is extradited—and Lenin Moreno, the new Ecuadorian president, has said he will not extradite Assange, The Guardian reports.
In a Washington Post op-ed published last week, Assange said that “WikiLeaks has the same mission as the Post and [The New York] Times.” Meanwhile, CIA Director Mike Pompeo called WikiLeaks a “non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia” and said that WikiLeaks is not protected by the First Amendment.
Assange responded in an interview with Jeremy Scahill this week.
While some people dislike the material WikiLeaks publishes, the anti-secrecy organization has a 100 percent record for accuracy since its founding in October 2006, according to Ben Wizner, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. Wizner referred to this fact during a CNN interview, saying, “Never in the history of this country has a publisher been prosecuted for presenting truthful information to the public.”
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
