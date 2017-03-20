Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Posted on Mar 20, 2017
(Elizabeth Stilwell, Flickr)

By Clara Romeo

Organizers of the upcoming People’s Climate March hosted a kickoff meeting Monday at the St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

The aim was to teach a room full of climate change activists about the intersectionality of the protest and how to present differing cultures and artwork to best fit the event. Various experts and activists explained the differing aspects of the march and climate change issues.

The first People’s Climate Action March, held in New York City in September 2014, drew an estimated 400,000 participants. This year’s march will be on April 29—the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency—a statement to “mark that day with a massive demonstration that shows that our resistance is not going to wane or fade away.”

 

